Turning Points
BC First Nations welcomed Tara Cullis, BA '70, into their world, and she, in turn, is helping to preserve it.
Diet & Dogma
UBC researchers chew over some long-held beliefs about nutrition.
The War Whisperer
Why a UBC researcher meets with members of armed groups.
Oral History
UBC students provide dental care and receive a history lesson.
The Selfless CEO
Professor Santa Ono is a university president with a “rock star” status.
She Wears the Gold and Blue
Ninety-three-year-old Iola Knight, BA’45, MA’47, was a wildlife biologist at a time when few women entered the profession.
The Cambridges in Kelowna
The Duke and Duchess received a warm welcome at UBC Okanagan.
Celebrating UBC’s Best
On November 1, we honoured eight inspiring members of the UBC community who are taking the lead to create positive social change.
Empire of the Son
By Tetsuro Shigematsu
A UBC thesis takes centre stage at the National Arts Centre.
The Last Word
Q: What is your latest purchase?
A: A piñata. No, not for me – for my son’s birthday. I would have filled it with potato chips and mini bottles of wine if it was for me.
Banner Image
Realm of the Supernatural
by April SGaana Jaad White, BSc’82