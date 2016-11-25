Mark Donaldson, BSc(Pharm)’90, has been awarded the 2016 Thaddeus V. Weclew Award from the Academy of General Dentistry, which is given to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the art and science of dentistry. As a long‑time educator, Donaldson’s ultimate goal is to help dentists understand pharmacology and become better prescribers.

Christopher Douglas, BA’90, has authored If God Meant to Interfere: American Literature and the Rise of the Christian Right. The rise of the Christian Right took many writers and literary critics by surprise, thinking that religions waned as societies became modern. In his book, Douglas shows that American writers struggled to understand and respond to this new social and political force.

Ludwig Dyck, BA’90, has authored the book, The Roman Barbarian Wars: The Era of Roman Conquest. Even when outnumbered and faced by better‑equipped and trained Roman legions, the “barbarian” peoples of Europe could inflict devastating defeats upon Rome. The Romans themselves admired the size and strength of the barbarians, which, combined with a life of hardship and intertribal warfare, made them dangerous opponents.

Arthur Wolak, BA’90, DipArtHist’94, MA, MBA, PhD, and his wife, Dr. Anna Wolak, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Julia Rose Wolak, a sister for Jacob and Joshua, born on February 5, 2016, at BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver. Wolak’s book, The Development of Managerial Culture, was published last year by Palgrave Macmillan and his newest book, Religion and Contemporary Management, will be published by Anthem Press in the fall of 2016. Anna Wolak is a family physician in Vancouver and is an active faculty member in UBC’s medical school. She is chair of the Planning Committee of the Annual Postgraduate Review in Family Medicine, which is among the oldest and largest family medicine conferences in Western Canada.

Seelochan Beharry, BEd’93, has a book out, The Prehistories of Baseball, with McFarland Books (North Carolina, USA), a private academic publishing house. It supports the idea that baseball came from Britain and Europe – its foundations, philosophies, and cultural trappings showing British and European origins. The book has been listed on the Society for American Baseball Research’s bookshelf and cited in an article on the origins of baseball.

Shelina Esmail, BA’93, has been named as partner at PFM Executive Search. Esmail joined PFM in 1998 as director of Research, transitioning after four years to the role of consultant. In 2011, she was named associate partner. Before joining PFM, she worked for five years in commercial real estate. Esmail is passionate about developing talent and tomorrow’s leaders and has volunteered with Junior Achievement BC and as a mentor to UBC economics students. Most recently she was elected to the board of alumni UBC. She is a wife, mother of two active boys, and a resident of Vancouver’s north shore.

In November, Annabel Lyon, MFA’96, was presented with the Writers’ Trust Engel/Findley Award. The award is presented to a mid‑career writer in recognition of a remarkable body of work, and in anticipation of future contributions to Canadian literature. Lyon, who has been publishing books for 15 years, including her bestselling novel The Golden Mean, received $25,000 along with the honour.

Katherine Prairie, MSc’96, has launched her debut thriller, Thirst. Prairie is a geologist and IT specialist who stepped away from the international petroleum industry to follow her passion for writing.

Elee Kraljii Gardiner, MA’97, has published the poetry collection serpentine loop. Gardiner founded and directs Thursdays Writing Collective, a program of free, drop‑in creative writing classes in Vancouver’s downtown Eastside.

Joanne C. McNeal, PhD’97, sang at Carnegie Hall on March 7, 2016, with the Edmonton Metropolitan Chorus. Along with two other small choirs from across Canada, The EdMetroChorus is singing a haunting work by Alberta Composer Allan Bevan, Now Goth Sonne Under Wode, as part of an international series. McNeal says it was a thrill to sing at Carnegie Hall as the finale to a life‑long career singing across Canada’s western provinces.

Story Money Impact: Funding Media for Social Change by Tracey Friesen, BA’98, is a practical guide for media‑makers, funders and activists who share the mutual goal of creating a social impact with their work. Structured around stories from the front lines, Story Money Impact reveals best practices in the areas of documentary, digital content, and independent journalism. Formerly an executive producer at the National Film Board of Canada, Friesen is now director of programming for Roundhouse Radio 98.3 Vancouver.