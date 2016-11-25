Ed Fidler, BASc’00, has been promoted to director at First Reserve, a global private equity and infrastructure investment firm exclusively focused on energy. Since joining the Firm in 2011, Fidler has been a key member of the energy infrastructure teams for Renovalia Reserve, PetroFirst Infrastructure Limited and La Bufa Wind. He has also led the firm’s process for managing currency and other hedging programs across its Energy Infrastructure Funds. Prior to joining First Reserve, Fidler spent several years working on behalf of Macquarie’s European Infrastructure Funds.

Amit Taneja, BA’00, has been hired by the College of the Holy Cross as the associate dean for diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer. Taneja has recently written on the topic of LGBT student services in Canadian higher education in his book Serving Diverse Students in Canadian Higher Education: Models and Practices for Success (McGill‑Queen’s University Press). He has been an invited speaker and consultant for many universities throughout the US and Canada for his expert knowledge of diversity and inclusion in higher education.

In July Amy Tsai‑Shen, BCom’01, joined the commercial real estate law firm Crosbie Gliner Schiffman Southard & Swanson LLP (CGS3). In addition to her extensive background in obtaining land use entitlements, Tsai‑Shen is a certified public accountant.

Zack Silverman, BA’02, MBA’06, LLB’06 and his best friend, Aaron Harowitz, have co‑created the beverage mix Walter Craft Caesar Mix. After pursuing separate careers in law and design for several years, the friends reconnected and made a decision to follow a long‑held entrepreneurial passion. They wanted to provide Canadians with a healthier choice when it comes to mix; theirs contains “all‑natural” ingredients and is an Ocean Wise recommended product.

Manju Arora, MBA’06, started her career as a veterinarian in private practice and now, many years later, owns the first “Fear Free” pet hospital in the province, located in New Westminster (www.queensparkpethospital.ca). She credits her MBA experience for adding business acumen and flair to everything she does, and thanks her classmates for adding to the richness of her learning. She encourages old and new friends to reach out to her at meowbark@telus.net (must love pets!)

Gregg Staniforth, BSF’06, has been named a True Professional of Arboriculture™ by the International Society of Arboriculture. The True Professional recognition program honors arborists and tree care professionals for their positive impact on the industry in and around their communities. Staniforth has committed nearly two decades to the management and preservation of urban trees and is now working towards a Master of Science in Arboriculture and Urban Forestry at the University of Central Lancashire, UK.

Elise Nardin is a Swiss resident and former exchange student at UBC (06‑07). She met a group of other exchange students while here – from Germany, Lithuania, Belgium, France, and Quebec – and before long, they were accompanying each other on ski trips and road trips, and spending many evenings at each other’s apartments. The bonds between them grew strong. They were all pursuing different majors but were united by their common experience as exchange students. After leaving UBC, the group met up for the first time in 2007 – squeezing 15 people into a 35‑square‑metre Parisian apartment for a weekend – and have held reunions every other year since then. They call them their “T‑Birds reunions.” Some of them have ended up in the same or related fields of work, and have even collaborated on professional projects. The group met in Brussels this year to celebrate 10 years of knowing each other.

Maureen F. Fitzgerald, PhD’06, is a gender diversity advisor and former lawyer. She has written three books describing the countless barriers and biases that women face – at work, at home and in society. Written in plain language, they provide easy‑to read succinct summaries of the systemic barriers that hold women back and provide strategies to overcome them: Lean Out – How to Dismantle the Corporate Barriers that Hold Women Back; Motherhood is Madness – How to Break the Chains that Prevent Mothers From Being Truly Happy; Occupy Women – A Manifesto for Positive Change in a World Run by Men.

Kevin Quinlan, BA’06, has been named a 2015/2016 Action Canada Fellow. In 2013 Quinlan was the first Canadian to join the Next City Vanguard, a forum of 40 young leaders working to improve cities. In addition to his UBC degree, Kevin has a master’s in Urban Studies from SFU and is a mentor with SFU RADIUS. Kevin is currently the deputy chief of staff to the mayor of Vancouver.

Shirin Eskandani, BMus’06, is thrilled and honored to be making her Metropolitan Opera Stage debut next season (2016‑2017) as Mercedes in Carmen. She’s still pinching herself.

Ilana Labow, BSc’08, has founded Fresh Roots – a non‑profit with the mandate “good food for all.” Using community gardens to grow vegetables, the organization works with schoolchildren and other community members to encourage healthy eating, sustainable farming, and community building.

Aaron Sanderson, BA’09, has been named a Fellow of the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy, the highest level of achievement in the field. Sanderson has worked in philanthropic programs for both the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation in Vancouver and the SickKids Foundation in Toronto, and he is currently development director for Toronto‑based War Child Canada.

The Man in the Shadows is a film by Adam Tomlinson’s, LLB’03, that premiered in competition at the prestigious independent film festival, Dances with Films. The film is a horror, based on shadow people and sleep paralysis.