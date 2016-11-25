Editor’s Note: Connected we stand

It wasn’t only the Canadian immigration website that crashed during the US election – UBC’s took a bit of a hammering, too. The day after Donald J. Trump became president-elect, UBC’s own new president, Santa J. Ono, tweeted: “A single graduate program website at UBC received >30,000 hits between midnight and 3am PST after the US election.”

The world has never been more connected electronically – what happens in one country quickly ripples across borders. Twitter has, of course, been in the vanguard of this communications revolution with its culture-matching brevity. And, if you have something longer to say, you can always include a link to a video, an article, or even a thesis.

Professor Ono uses Twitter not to shock and shame, but to be accessible and connect with the UBC community and beyond; the idea is to tear down ivory towers, not build walls. He is also an ambitious president. He knows UBC is already great – excellent, he says – and so will be aiming higher (see page 30). You can follow the progress and stay connected @ubcprez.

It must be something in the air

Commenting on the creepy clown sightings that have been hitting the headlines lately, UBC theatre and film head Stephen Heatley says that “Clowns do what many people wish they could do. They are outliers; they have their own private logic with which they make sense of their world in their own unique way, and they are often allowed to say and do things that ‘nice’ people will censor themselves from doing. This makes them disruptors, and the world has always been fascinated by those who don’t toe the conventional line.” (See page 6.)

Some welcome news

As far as I’m concerned, the only thing better than bacon is bacon-wrapped bacon, so I was happy to learn about the findings of UBC Okanagan researchers who say that saturated fat, such as that found in meat and butter, is not necessarily the dietary undesirable we thought it was (see page 12). There are probably other reasons why bacon is bad for you, and bad for the planet too, but, until I stop being willfully ignorant, you’ll find me at the Bacon Sandwich Festival.

Vanessa Clarke

Editor