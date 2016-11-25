Alan Clifford Casselman, BA’56, BSW’65

1932- 2016

Alan Casselman passed peacefully at the age of 84, after a brief battle with dementia. He was a kind man with a laid back demeanour and a twinkle in his eye. In his day, he enjoyed fishing, travel, his hobby farm and a good coffee. Predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Silvia Casselman, Alan is survived by his sons, Joel and Ian Casselman, daughter-in-law Kim Casselman and granddaughter Ella. In lieu of flowers, a kind donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or the Alzheimer Society of Canada is greatly appreciated.

