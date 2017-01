Born in 1949, Doug passed away May 13, 2015, at the age of 65. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Eileen; daughter, Amanda; son, Chris; and granddaughter, Zadie. After graduating from UBC, Doug was an early employee of the engineering firm MacDonald Dettwiler (MDA), and served as VP at MDI (which was acquired by Motorola in 1988). He won a Meritorious Achievement Award from the Association of Professional Engineers in 1990 for his contributions to BC Engineering. He will be missed.

Share