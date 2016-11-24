Celebrating UBC’s Best

UBC alumni are capable of amazing things. On November 1, at the alumni UBC Achievement Awards, we honoured eight inspiring members of the UBC community who, through their extraordinary endeavours, have taken the lead on important issues to create positive social change. Below, you’ll find highlights from the night and video profiles of our 2016 award recipients.
Alumni Award of Distinction
Dr. Philip Lind, CM, BA’66, LLD’02
Global Citizenship Award
Dr. Tara Cullis, BA’70
Faculty Community Service Award
Dr. C. James Frankish, BA’82, MA’86, PhD’90
Honorary Alumnus Award
Dr. Herbert Rosengarten
Volunteer Leadership Award
Dr. Donald (BSc’68, MD’70) and Elizabeth (BSc’70) MacRitchie
Young Alumnus Award
Dr. Jessica Otte, MD’09
Future Alumnus Award
Christopher Roach, BSc’10
Congratulations, Professor Rosengarten!!!!!!!!! Just saw the video posting of your UBC Acheivement Award. Well deserved recognition of your life-long contribution to our university. I remember you with affection and respect as Head of English, our Honours English seminar prof, author of the Broadview Reader, and much more. I am writing from Lima, Peru, where I am following your good example. Best regards, Matthew Allen, Ph.D. ,1993