After retiring in 1991 from her position as Chief of Conservation Services for the Royal British Columbia Museum in Victoria, Mary‑Lou Florian, BA’48, has devoted her time to research and writing – publishing several books related to the conservation of museum objects. Keen to make her research more widely available, Florian approached UBC Library to make her new book available through its Open Collections. The book – Comparative Anatomy of Branches, Roots and Wood of Some North American Dicotyledonous and Coniferous Trees and Woody Shrubs Used in Ethnographic Artifacts: Identification and Conservation Concerns – is a comparative anatomy of tissues that were used historically in making ethnographic and archaeological artifacts. Florian hopes it will be useful as a lab manual for teaching and reference for research, not only for ethnographic reasons, but also for many aspects of plant anatomy and identification and forestry.

