1950s

Thanks to some great tennis in 2016, George Morfitt, BCom’58, has attained the #1 ranking in the Men’s 80+ Singles category in Canada. Now retired from squash and racquetball, Morfitt once held the #1 rankings in both these sports as well. He is a former president of Tennis BC, Squash BC and Squash Canada, and a former chair of the Canadian Sport Centre Pacific.

Norman A. Gillies, BA’58, BSW’61, founded the Center for Counter‑Conditioning Therapy (c‑ctherapy.org). It offers an approach to mental health based on a clinical discipline Gillies calls Clinical Ethnology.

