Ron Newman, BSc(Geophysics)’70, has been elected vice president of the Canadian Society of Exploration Geophysicists for 2017.

Lyall D. Knott, QC, BCom’71, LLB’72, (MLaws, University of London), has been elected to the Board of Directors of The Urology Foundation. The Urology Foundation supervises a fund which is dedicated to research, education and development of new technology in the field of urology.

Aileen Stalker, BSc’77, MA’92, has published a new book, Snowshoe Trails in Southwestern British Columbia with Rocky Mountain Books.

Stikeman Elliott lawyers Ross MacDonald, LLB’92, and Noordin Nanji, BSc’79, (LLB’82, York U.), were recently appointed Queen’s Counsel in recognition of their contributions to the profession. They were among 40 selected from 179 nominations. MacDonald was one of six lawyers who opened the Vancouver office of Stikeman Elliott, a commercial real estate practice, in 1988. Nanji is a corporate lawyer and chairs the Vancouver General Hospital and UBC Hospital Foundation.