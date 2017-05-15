Anna Krause, BEd’84, edited Wetion and The Pilot and the Parrot, e‑book musicals written and produced by James Allan Krause, PhD, her husband, whom she met at UBC in 1979. A third e‑book musical, The Gardens of Venus, is expected in 2020. All three unique works include original compositions, and 10‑scene standalone plays built into the larger productions. They are available through Booktrack.com. The Krauses live happily in Courtenay on Vancouver Island.

Sandra Yuen MacKay, BA’89, an artist and the author of My Schizophrenic Life: The Road to Recovery from Mental Illness, received the 2012 Courage to Come Back award, was chosen for the 2012 Faces of Mental Illness campaign, and received the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal for being a spokesperson on mental health issues. Recently, Yuen MacKay published her first novel Chop Shtick, an engaging satirical story about artists, mental illness, triumph, loss, life and relationships, told with humour through the eyes of a Chinese schizophrenic female artist. Since 2013, she has been a director for the Coast Foundation Society Board that governs Coast Mental Health and continues to build awareness and support those with mental illness.

Last year, the Royal Life Saving Society celebrated its 125th anniversary, and Nicole Liddell, BA’89, MA’93, who is a past president of Lifesaving Society Canada’s BC & Yukon branch, was one of 125 members to receive a commemorative certificate of merit for their voluntary contributions to the work of the RLSS, particularly in the fields of sport, youth and drowning prevention. Liddell has been involved for 25 years, including as an examiner, event contributor, committee member and branch board member. Recently, she has been involved on the Sponsorship Committee for Lifesaving Society Canada’s hosting of the 2017 World Conference on Drowning Prevention in Vancouver this October. Liddell and the other honourees also received an invitation to a reception at Buckingham palace from the patron of the Royal Life Saving Society, Queen Elizabeth, and its Commonwealth president Prince Michael of Kent. Also in attendance were the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Michael of Kent, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.