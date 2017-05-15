2010s

Two‑time Journey Prize nominee Lori McNulty, MFA’12, has published her debut short story collection, Life on Mars, drawing positive reviews from authors including Zsuzi Gartner and Alexander MacLeod. McNulty has been a finalist for the CBC Short Story Prize, the CBC Creative Nonfiction Prize, and the Edna Staebler Personal Essay Contest.

William Tham - Kings of Petaling Street cover artWilliam Tham, BSc’16, has join the editorial board of the Ricepaper, a pioneering Asian‑Canadian literary magazine. His first novel, Kings of Petaling Street, was published by Fixi London and draws from the stories that he heard growing up in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He has been keeping busy with various positions in diverse fields, including education, quality assurance, and data analysis.

