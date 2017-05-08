Small City, Big Ideas

Sustainability is a core value for UBC – an aspiration grounded in the fact that its campuses are the size of small cities and represent a microcosm of the challenges facing cities around the world. The university’s commitment to research and innovation in the field of sustainability will support the emergence of the next generation of technologies, financial vehicles and policies that will ensure the future of our global cities is a positive one. Dr. James Tansey is executive director of the UBC Sustainability Initiative and the Sauder Centre for Social Innovation and Impact Investing. Here he discusses what UBC – one of the most sustainable campuses in the world – is doing to be a model for sustainable urban transformation.

Q: Sustainability – how would you define it?

I would define sustainability in terms of our capacity as a species to innovate in response to the unintended consequences of social change and economic development. Since the beginning of the industrial revolution, sustainability has been about the challenge of improving human well‑being through economic growth while also operating within the boundaries of natural systems. There has always been a tension here, and that also translates into debates about the social impacts of economic growth, issues related to equity, and the right to basic human security. To me, sustainability is really about the need to innovate and I am always optimistic that we can solve the problems we’ve created.

Q: You often reference the idea of future cities. What do you envision for the cities of the future and why focus on cities?

The city has provided the nexus for almost all the major innovations that have emerged in the last two centuries, and by 2050 some 70 per cent of the world’s population will reside in urban centres. While cities offer opportunities to increase the efficiency of resource use, they also create huge demands on energy, water and food systems.

UBC’s Sustainability milestones 1990 Signs global Talloires Declaration 1996 Faculty member Dr. William Rees and graduate student Mathis Wackernagel originate the award‑winning ecological footprint concept 1997 Becomes first Canadian university to adopt a sustainable development policy 2007 Meets Kyoto Protocol GHG reduction targets for academic buildings 5 years early

Becomes first Canadian university to open a campus sustainability office

Integrates sustainability as a core pillar in highest level strategic plan 2009 Develops a sustainability academic strategy 2010 Sets bold targets to reduce GHG emissions as part of climate action plan

Initiates 5‑year building tune‑up program, which will reduce GHG emissions by 10%

Becomes first Canadian University to earn STARS GOLD rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education

Vancouver campus designated Canada’s first Fair Trade campus by FairTrade Canada 2013 Releases a first‑of‑its‑kind 20 year regenerative sustainability strategy

Centre for interactive research on sustainability achieves first LEED Platinum for UBC (see gallery below) 2016 Named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers for sixth consecutive year

In terms of energy, for example, cities account for approximately 67 per cent of the total global energy use. Today, low natural gas prices still make it tougher for alternative energy sources to compete, but the cost of solar will continue to decline. In the cities of the future, advances such as glass that can harness the sun’s power – so skyscrapers could be covered in windows that double as solar panels – have the potential to propel widespread use of solar energy.

Ultimately, we need to develop sustainable, intelligent, innovative and equitable cities that embrace innovation. I believe Vancouver is a globally leading example.

Q: What are some of the key challenges to overcome in terms of urban sustainability and how can universities play a role in overcoming them?

The core challenge is how we integrate built form with transportation, energy and resource systems in a way that contributes positively to our quality of life. UBC is a living laboratory for the kinds of urban systems we need to create in order to deliver on these goals.

Given its size and population, the Vancouver campus already functions like a city. Many of our projects already have a direct application to urban sustainability: we’ve built high‑performance buildings, including the world’s tallest contemporary wood building; delivered award‑winning public realm projects; adopted electric vehicle fleets; supported smart energy grid research; and incorporated a renewable energy system, the Bioenergy Research and Demonstration Facility, as part of our campus energy sources.

We’ve reduced our greenhouse gas emissions 33 per cent relative to 2007 levels – and that’s as our student population increased by 20 per cent and our campus footprint by 16 per cent over the same period.

By providing a microcosm of the challenges faced by cities, we can support an innovation agenda that will shape the cities of the future. Over the course of our recent evolution, as we solve one set of challenges, new ones emerge. So our capacity to innovate is not just an economic imperative, it’s essential for us to thrive as a species.

We also have a responsibility to ensure our students leave as responsible global citizens. To ensure their success, we provide on and off‑campus opportunities for students to develop applied skills and make a positive impact in the community.

Q: The university committed itself to a policy of sustainability in 1997. Looking back, what are you particularly proud of in terms of UBC’s efforts?

Looking back, our overall efforts are indeed remarkable.

UBC now offers more than 50 sustainability‑related academic programs and more than 600 sustainability‑oriented courses, and hosts more than 400 faculty working on sustainability‑related research. Students can also participate in initiatives such as the Sustainability Scholars Program – which provides them with applied experiences and helps advance the sustainability goals of our partners, including the City of Vancouver and Metro Vancouver – or the SEEDS Sustainability Program, which teams them with faculty and staff to tackle operational sustainability challenges amounting to more than a hundred projects each year.

Sustainability by the numbers 33% reduction in absolute GHG emissions since 2007 (UBC Okanagan: 34% reduction in GHG emissions per student since 2007) 59% reduction in water use per student since 2000 (UBC Okanagan: 19% reduction in water use per student since 2007) 647 sustainability related courses (2016) 38 green buildings 57 sustainability related academic programs (2016) 423 faculty engaged in sustainability research (2016)

These climate action achievements were made possible through our renewable energy Bioenergy Research and Demonstration Facility, the replacement of the Vancouver campus’ aging steam heating infrastructure with a more efficient hot water heating system, the opening of the new Campus Energy Centre, and continued focus on green buildings and engagement and behaviour‑change programs. Now we are moving toward the 2020 emissions reduction target of 67 per cent, and beyond to reach the 2050 target of zero emissions.

What makes me proudest, however, is the passion and enthusiasm of our students, who continue to explore and innovate. Just recently, a PhD student (now an alumnus) developed an innovative way to use the university’s existing Wi‑Fi network to determine the number of building occupants and adjust ventilation accordingly – saving energy without sacrificing air quality. His patent‑pending innovation is the basis of a start‑up called Sensible Building Science and is being installed at campuses across BC. As far as we know, it’s the first of its kind in North America. And I expect we’ll see more examples like this in the future.

Sustainability highlights on the Vancouver campus Brock Commons reflects UBC’s leadership in sustainable construction and its commitment to providing students with more on‑campus housing. The structure was built using recent advances in engineered timber products and building techniques, demonstrating that wood is a viable sustainable option for high‑rise applications, while creating unique research and learning opportunities on campus. The AMS Nest is UBC’s new student union building. Opened in 2015, the goal is *LEED Platinum Certification. Sustainability highlights include solar‑powered heating and cooling systems, in‑vessel composting facilities, stormwater management, and a roof‑top garden and a child‑care facility. The Nest also incorporates more than 100 Social, Environmental, and Economic Studies (SEEDS) student‑led sustainability projects. More than 80 per cent of the wood used in the construction of the Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre came from sustainably managed forests, almost 15 per cent of other materials were from recycled sources, and more than 75 per cent of construction waste was diverted from landfills. Water‑efficiency measures save 164,000 litres per year, and elements such as sensor‑controlled lighting and heat‑recovery ventilators are designed to reduce energy consumption. All this helped to earn the building *LEED Gold certification last year. (*LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, and is a rating system that encourages sustainable construction. Buildings can be rated Certified, Silver, Gold or Platinum, and points are awarded based on their performance in the following categories: sustainable sites, water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, materials and resources, indoor environment, innovation and design process, and regional priority.) The Chemistry Centre – a renovated heritage building – now features state‑of‑the‑art labs and lecture theatres, plus high‑efficiency lighting and a heat‑recovery system that reduce energy use by 21 per cent annually compared with a standard building. It is an outcome of the UBC Renew program, which minimizes the financial and environmental impacts of demolition and new construction. The program has kept 313 tonnes of waste from landfill and saved five million litres of water. UBC’s first green building was the C.K. Choi Building, which set benchmarks worldwide when it opened in 1996. Nearly half of all building materials came from former buildings and streets, including red bricks from demolished buildings and wood beams from UBC’s old Armoury. Waterless toilets save 1,000 to 1,500 gallons of water per day and collected rainwater is used for irrigation. UBC’s first LEED Platinum certified building, the Centre for Interactive Research on Sustainability (CIRS) models regenerative design as it relates to environmental and human well‑being. The building features wood sourced from forests affected by pine beetles and includes a seasonally responsive living wall, solar panels, radiant panel heat ventilation, a green roof and a wastewater treatment lab. CIRS is UBC’s hub for sustainability and well-being and home to researchers, students and operational units. Using renewable fuels, the Bioenergy Research & Demonstration Facility (BRDF) produces steam, electricity, and hot water for use in campus buildings. It was the first project of this scale in North America capable of generating both clean heat and power using biomass – a plant‑based, carbon‑neutral alternative to fossil fuels. Research aimed at reducing GHG emissions and fossil fuel consumption is also conducted on site. The BRDF has already reduced campus emissions by 14 per cent. The Earth Sciences Building (ESB) features the largest application of cross laminated timber (CLT) in North America, using over 1,300 tons of BC‑sourced and engineered CLT. Each ton of dry wood products sequesters sufficient carbon to keep between 1.8 and 2.0 tons of CO2 from being formed. ESB also features a high‑efficiency envelope, a timber cantilevered staircase, high‑performance window glazing, thermal energy exchange and a stormwater management system. The Centre for Sustainable Food Systems (CSFS), located at the UBC Farm, is a unique research centre that aims to understand and fundamentally trans-form local and global food systems towards a more food‑secure future. It integrates interdisciplinary academic, community, and production programs to explore and exemplify healthy and sustainable food systems. Academic District Energy System (ADES) – Begun in 2011, this five‑year $88 million conversion project replaced UBC’s aging steam infrastructure with a more efficient hot‑water system comprising more than 11 km of underground piping. It was one of the largest projects of its kind in North America, and an integral component of UBC’s Climate Action Plan. The primary energy source for this new system is the Campus Energy Centre (#10 on map), a state‑of‑the‑art hot water boiler facility capable of meeting all of UBC’s heating requirements. The new system has reduced thermal energy use by 24 per cent, cut GHG emissions by more than 22 per cent, and saved $5.5 million annually in operational and energy costs. The ADES also offers opportunities for researchers, students, staff and industry partners to collaborate in exploring and developing green technologies in areas such as geothermal energy, biomass gasification, ocean thermal energy, solar energy and waste‑heat recovery. As part of UBC’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero, 18 electric vehicle charging stations were installed in 2013 to encourage the community to go electric. UBC is the second largest commuter destination in Metro Vancouver. The stations can also be used as a platform for innovation. For example, exploring how electric cars might be used as emergency generators in case of a natural disaster.