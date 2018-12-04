Robert H. Lee, BCom’56, LLD’96, wins CCAE Friend of Education Award

UBC’s very own Robert H. Lee, CM, OBC, was presented with the prestigious Friend of Education Award from the Canadian Council for the Advancement of Education (CCAE) at a ceremony in Halifax on June 6. This national award recognizes individuals who are committed to education and have made a significant contribution to institutional advancement in Canada.

Affectionately known throughout campus as “Mr. UBC,” Lee envisioned and founded the UBC Properties Trust, which helps support the university’s mission through optimization of its land assets and has added $1.35 billion in value to the university endowment to date. He has given countless hours of service as a member of the UBC Board of Governors, as chancellor, and in many other volunteer roles. His passionate advocacy, philanthropy, business leadership, and volunteerism have transformed the university, which will continue to experience the positive outcomes of his work for years to come.