Explore the gallery below to see a few highlights from the busy schedule of UBC president Santa J. Ono. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter @UBCprez
Impressed to see a smart bike share system from Drop Mobility, which provides a fun new way to get around campus and support UBC’s sustainability efforts.
Announced the launch of Blue & Goldcast, a monthly podcast co-hosted with Professor Jennifer Gardy from the School of Population and Public Health that considers big issues in higher education, from the perspective of UBC scholars, staff, and students.
Saw UBC graduate Manu at Pacific Central Station. Congratulated him on his new job in Alberta.
Discussed ways of addressing climate change with University of California President Janet Napolitano. UBC is enthusiastic about contributing to this global challenge through collaboration.
Admired the new signage at Robson Square.
Gave talk to first year students that focused on Bertha Wilson and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, two women who profoundly changed the world as Supreme Court Justices.
Welcomed the first students in our new School of Biomedical Engineering.
Threw T-shirts to fans at the Thunderbird Stadium (getting in some practice for Homecoming in September). Photo: Rich Lam.
Met with Dr. Arabinda Mitra, scientific secretary with the Government of India, to discuss further expansion of the significant collaboration between UBC and institutions in India.
Greeted new student Seth and his parents on move in day.
Met with President Gonokami from the University of Tokyo. UBC and U Tokyo exchange outstanding students, collaborate at the highest level in transformational research, and work to build bridges between our nations.
Welcomed world-renowned health economist Dr. Peter Berman from Harvard as new director of UBC’s School of Population and Public Health.
Joined T-birds baseball team in Tokyo during their 10-day trip to Japan, where they had an opportunity to dress in traditional Japanese clothing.
Heard New York Times best selling author Dr. Michio Kaku speaking to a sold out Chan Centre for the Performing Arts, as part of the UBC Connects Public Lecture Series.
Admired this amazing formula-style race car that UBC students built and compete in internationally at Formula SAE competitions.
Met plenty of alumni at Homecoming in September.
Comment