The idea that light has momentum is not new, but the exact nature of how light interacts with matter has remained a mystery for close to 150 years. Recent research from UBC’s Okanagan campus may have uncovered the keys to one of the darkest secrets of light. […]

New research at UBC’s Okanagan campus, Harvard Medical School and the University of Texas is exploring the role nanotechnologies can play to reduce opioid abuse. […]

Naturally-derived antioxidants have become the “it” health ingredient to look for in food. But researchers from UBC Okanagan and the University of Bologna have discovered that TEMPO – a well-known artificial antioxidant – is up to 100 times more powerful than nature’s best and could help counteract everything from skin damage to Alzheimer’s disease. […]

A new discovery by an international research team – co‑led by UBC Canada 150 Research Chair Josef Penninger and Harvard Medical School neurobiologist Clifford Woolf – could have implications for therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. […]

Children who are abused might carry the imprint of that trauma in their cells – a biochemical marking that is detectable years later, according to new research from UBC and Harvard University. […]