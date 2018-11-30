Take Note

Enlightening Research

The idea that light has momentum is not new, but the exact nature of how light interacts with matter has remained a mystery for close to 150 years. Recent research from UBC’s Okanagan campus may have uncovered the keys to one of the darkest secrets of light. […]

Nanotechnologies and Opioid abuse

New research at UBC’s Okanagan campus, Harvard Medical School and the University of Texas is exploring the role nanotechnologies can play to reduce opioid abuse. […]

Powerful Artificial Antioxidant

Naturally-derived antioxidants have become the “it” health ingredient to look for in food. But researchers from UBC Okanagan and the University of Bologna have discovered that TEMPO – a well-known artificial antioxidant – is up to 100 times more powerful than nature’s best and could help counteract everything from skin damage to Alzheimer’s disease. […]

Novel discovery could lead to new cancer, autoimmune disease therapy

A new discovery by an international research team – co‑led by UBC Canada 150 Research Chair Josef Penninger and Harvard Medical School neurobiologist Clifford Woolf – could have implications for therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. […]

Does child abuse leave “molecular scars”?

Children who are abused might carry the imprint of that trauma in their cells – a biochemical marking that is detectable years later, according to new research from UBC and Harvard University. […]

Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please be aware that comments submitted through this form will appear publicly below this article. Comments may also be published in future print issues of Trek magazine.

Comments are moderated, and may take some time to appear.