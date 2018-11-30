2018 Alumni Builder Awards Recipients

Created in 2017 as part of the 100th year of alumni UBC, the Alumni Builder Award recognizes a cross section of alumni representing all faculties who have significantly contributed to the University and enriched the lives of others, and in doing so, have supported alumni UBC’s mission of realizing the promise of a global community with shared ambition for a better world and an exceptional UBC. We are proud to honour this year’s Alumni Builder Award recipients whose generous contributions have been recognized by their UBC faculty.

2018-19 Recipients (alphabetically by last name)

Lindsay Alfaro, MSW’17

For her distinguished service within the Faculty of Health and Social Development.

Parm Bains, BSc (Agr)’79

For his mentorship, passion for agriculture and commitment to the excellence and sustainability of the Faculty of Land and Food Systems.

Bruce Blackwell, BSF’84, MSc’89

For his long record of service to the Faculty of Forestry.

Greg Chang, DMD’86

For his distinguished and inspirational community leadership, and tireless advocacy for the Faculty of Dentistry.

Nancy Cho, BSc (Rehab)’82

For her dedication to education and furthering the practice of physiotherapy, and many years of volunteer service to the Faculty of Medicine

Denis Connor, BASc’63, MASc’65, PhD’69

For his dedication and advocacy in support of the Faculty of Applied Science.

Chad Embree, BCom’11

For his peer mentorship in UBC Sauder School of Business and inspirational passion and knowledge for digital marketing, strategy and ecommerce.

Richard N. Liu, BA’93

For his long record of service fostering connections with alumni and students in Beijing and Asia as well as dedication to mentoring students in the Faculty of Arts.

Michael McDonald, LLB’88

For his long record of support to the Indigenous Legal Studies program at the Allard School of Law.

Glen Mulcahy, BPE’91

For his contributions to the School of Kinesiology and his long record of mentorship.

James Seabrook, BASc’11

For his distinguished leadership and significant contributions to the School of Engineering.

Andrew Trites, MSc’85, PhD’91

For his leadership, passion, advocacy, and long-standing dedication to the multidisciplinary facets of environmental education, conservation and ocean sciences.

Swamy Yeleswaram, PhD’92

For his distinguished leadership and contributions to the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences.