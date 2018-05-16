In September 2017, Dr. Arthur Wolak, BA’90, Dip(ArtHist)’94, MA, MBA, PhD, was elected for a three‑year term to the Board of Governors of Gratz College, a private liberal arts college in suburban Philadelphia. Founded in 1895, Gratz is the oldest independent pluralistic college for Jewish studies in North America. Through its undergraduate and graduate programs, Gratz educates students to become effective educators, administrators and community leaders. Arthur is a business consultant and author in Vancouver, where he resides with his wife, family physician Dr. Anna Wolak, and their three children, Jacob, Joshua, and Julia.

After nearly five years with Sonos, heading up Transducer Engineering worldwide out of Santa Barbara, Richard Little, BA’92, recently joined Goertek as VP of Engineering, working on audio products for customers worldwide. Richard, along with wife Mei and daughter Sydney, has moved to the San Francisco Bay Area. The family is pleased to be in a place where there are seasons and occasional rainy weather, and Chinese food is plentiful. Richard recently spoke at the COMSOL Conference in Boston, and at the ISEAT Symposium in Shenzhen, and joined a panel discussion at the ALMA International Winter Symposium in Las Vegas in early January.

Kevin Chong, BA’97, has published his third novel, The Plague, with Arsenal Pulp Press. It’s a contemporary retelling of Albert Camus’ classic novel about disease, illness, and courage.

Carrie Gillon, BA (Hons)’98, PhD’06, has released her latest book, Nominal Contact in Michif, co-authored with Nicole Rosen. The book offers a detailed formal description of the structure of the Michif language of the Red River Métis, a unique blend of French and Cree. Gillon is also the co-host of the Vocal Fries (vocalfriespod.fireside.fm), a podcast about linguistic discrimination. She and Megan Figueroa tackle a different topic each episode, always highlighting the importance of not judging others for how (or what) they speak.

Graeme Auld, BScF’99, has been named to the College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists. Founded in 2014, the college is a handpicked selection of top mid-career scholars and artists in Canada. College members have already received recognition in their fields for excellence and serve as ambassadors of their fields. Researchers in the humanities, scientists, artists and social scientists of the college strive to overcome disciplinary and academic boundaries in the common pursuit of knowledge.

Tim Black, MA’99, PhD’03, has been named a research fellow at the Canadian Institute for Military and Veteran Health Research (CIMVHR). Fellows are recognized for their guidance and contributions towards CIMVHR’s mission: to enhance the lives of Canadian military personnel, veterans and their families by harnessing the national capacity for research. He has worked with this population as a clinician and researcher for 20 years, broadening our understanding of how to best support veterans and their families as they navigate the transition from military to civilian life and recover from the effects of PTSD. He is an associate professor at UVIC and lead researcher for the Wounded Warriors Canada COPE (Couples Overcoming PTSD Every Day) and Trauma Resilience programs, which he co‑founded.

A strong believer that laughter is a sign of learning and a trait to be treasured, Joanne Chan, BA’99, has found that the combination of music, captivating pictures, and reading aloud rarely fails to evoke giggles in babies. With encouragement from her professional musician husband, Joanne conceptualized a musical sound book that combines recognizable classical music tunes, funny rhymes, onomatopoeia, and images of objects loved by children. The result of her efforts is Happy Gabby Plays Classical Music, a labour of love that captures treasured memories of her own child (after whom the book is named) as a baby. To learn more about the book or to get a copy, visit p-a-l.hk/book

After her undergraduate studies, Kristi Kenyon, BA’99, PhD’13, was itching to see the world and spent several years working with development and human rights organizations in South East Asia, the UK, and Southern Africa, also earning an MA in human rights (Essex). She returned to UBC for a PhD in political science, and after two postdocs (Dalhousie, Pretoria), started a tenure track position in human rights at the University of Winnipeg in 2016. She recently published her first book: Resilience and Contagion: Invoking Human Rights in African HIV Advocacy with McGill‑Queens University Press and was one of 15 early career scholars to be named a 2017 CIFAR-Azrieli Global Scholar by the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research. She continues to be thankful for UBC’s Green College, Liu Centre, and WUSC networks.