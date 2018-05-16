Venus Bivar, BA’00, has released her new book, Organic Resistance: The Struggle over Industrial Farming in Postwar France, with UNC Press. Delving into the intersecting narratives of economic modernization, the birth of organic farming, the development of a strong agricultural protest movement, and the rise of environmentalism, Bivar reveals a movement as preoccupied with maintaining the purity of the French race as it was with maintaining the purity of French food.

This April, Michelle Kim, BA’02, will release her first novel, Running Through Sprinklers, with Simon & Schuster USA. The coming‑of-age story, set in 1990s Surrey and Vancouver, tells a tale of the intense friendships shared between young girls and follows two best friends as they grow apart. Kim describes the book, with its multicultural cast of characters, as Stand By Me meets The Wonder Years.

After her recent completion of a PhD from the Faculty of Nursing at the University of Alberta, Sarah Hewko, BSc’03, MHA’09, has accepted a position in the Department of Applied Human Sciences at the University of Prince Edward Island. She will be making the move with her husband and two kids this July, 2018.

Kari Shepherdson‑Scott, MA’03, has received tenure from Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota. She specializes in Japanese visual culture from the 19th and 20th-centuries, focusing on the visual expression of national identity, empire, war, and memory. While her research focuses on modern practices in Japan, she teaches more broadly in visual culture and all periods of Japanese and Chinese art. She received her PhD from Duke University and her BFA from Boise State University.

Jennifer House, MSc’05, has published a new book: The Parents’ Guide to Baby-Led Weaning. This book teaches parents how to skip the mush and make starting solid foods fun, easy, and healthy for their baby, using baby‑led weaning. She addresses all the questions hesitant parents may have and provides 125 nutritious recipes.

Rachel Rose, MFA’05, Poet Laureate of Vancouver, recently launched two books. The first, Sustenance: Writers from BC and Beyond on the Subject of Food, is an anthology and fundraiser for the BC Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program. Every book sold will provide a local refugee or low-income family with fresh, locally grown produce through these vouchers, and at the same time will support BC farmers. The second book is The Dog Lover Unit: Lessons in Courage from the World’s K9 Cops, a memoir chronicling her experiences riding along with K9 teams in the USA, Canada, France and England, and the lessons she learns on the road with some of the toughest men, women and dogs in policing as they deal with victims, criminals, terrorism and trauma.

After graduating from UBC, Quang To, BA’05, decided to pursue an old goal of service in the Canadian Forces. Despite suffering countless setbacks and demoralization – sometimes so severe that he could not get out of bed – he always dusted himself off and continued to persist. When recruiting gave him another opportunity in October 2016, he jumped at the chance. He graduated from the Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School, 3rd Canadian Division Training Center, and finally the Royal Canadian Armoured Corps School. His journey exemplifies the very motto of his regiment: Perseverance.

Adriana Boscariol, BA’09, was admitted to the Law Society of England and Wales on November 3, 2017. She is now an associate practicing law with the international law firm Mourant Ozannes in Jersey, Channel Islands. Her parents are UBC alumni Celso Boscariol, BA’77, LLB’81, and Anita Fuoco, BA’78, LLB’82.