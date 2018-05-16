Dr. Frederick Charles Rankine of Vancouver, BC, born March 25, 1932, in Edmonton, Alberta, passed away in his sleep at age 86, on April 12, 2018. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Daryl Caroline Rankine, sons David (Katherine) and Graham (Linda), and grandchildren Ian and Coli. His initial career of 11 and a half years was with the RCMP, working in various detachments throughout BC. He returned to university, where he obtained his Bachelor, Master, and Doctor of Education degrees. This led to a move to Fredericton, NB, where he taught and was a professor at the University of New Brunswick for 26 years. He returned to the West Coast upon retirement in 1994, initially living in Tsawwassen, then at Tapestry on the UBC Endowment Lands. Fred was a problem solver. He liked to repair cars and furniture, and would try to fix anything broken he found find. He enjoyed touring by car or camper and did multiple trips throughout North America and the British Isles. Donations in memoriam can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of BC & Yukon.

