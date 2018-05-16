December 9, 1926 – March 11, 2018

Bruce had a long and successful career with Alcan, working in Kitimat, Montreal, Australia, Guyana, northern Spain, and Newcastle, UK, before retiring to Alicante, Spain in 1985. He lived an adventurous life, exploring and travelling wherever he lived. If a sign said “Do Not Enter,” Bruce considered it an invitation. He loved working in his Mediterranean terrace garden, building and repairing pottery in his workshop, doing needlework, and giving away numerous hand-knit baby shawls and layettes. He was a great organizer of events and celebrations, keeping his friends and family connected. To his many visitors from home, Bruce introduced the wonders and flavours of Spain, its countryside, and its towns and villages. He leaves to mourn his wife of 50 years, Judy; their children Hedy and George; his first wife Marian and their children Dale, Kim, and Don; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.