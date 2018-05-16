Explore the gallery below to see a few highlights from the busy schedule of UBC president Santa J. Ono. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter @UBCprez
Compared neckwear with Dr. Chan Gunn, namesake of UBC’s new pavilion for sports medicine, which gives UBC unparalleled facilities for research in sports medicine and kinesiology.
Proud to hear UBC student Adina Williams speak so compellingly at the opening of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre.
Ran into Dash Foster (left), UBC’s new band leader, who was modelling the new UBC band uniform. On the right is band president Andy Ferguson.
Met Mike DeGagné (right), currently president of Nipissing University and former director of the Aboriginal Healing Foundation. Pictured centre is UBC’s Linc Kesler, director of the UBC First Nations House of Learning and senior advisor to the president on Aboriginal affairs.
Enjoyed spending time with Jeremy Lin of the Brooklyn Nets, who spoke at the War Memorial Gym this April. (Treated him to a Canucks game!)
Checked out the Ladner Clock Tower’s new light display, which commemorates its 50th anniversary.
Played in a quartet with UBC School of Music students for a pop up concert at the Broadway-City Hall SkyTrain Station.
Met some of the members of the UBC Quidditch Team.
Caught up with Jeremy Rifkin and David Suzuki. Rifkin presented on “The Third Industrial Revolution: Can we prevent the next mass extinction of life on Earth?” as part of the UBC Connects
public lecture series (coming up: Michio Kaku and Isabel Allende).
Met with German Ambassador Sabine Sparwasser and German Consul General Josef Beck to discuss UBC’s extensive research agreements with German institutions. President Ono will visit Berlin and Munich in October.
Last year, watched Storm the Wall. This year, participated!
Met some UBC Okanagan students during a visit to Kelowna, who were helping to organize “Recess,”a well-deserved year-end music concert.
Followed the UBC Thunderbirds baseball team, who are enjoying a new Thunderbird Park and a long winning streak.
Comment