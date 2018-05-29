alumni UBC 100 in review

Thanks to our 325,000+ global alumni. We did it!
During our 100th year, from May 2017 – April 2018, we not only achieved our goal of 100,000 alumni connections, but far surpassed it, with over 160,000!
|
4,833 added themselves to the Global Alumni Map.
|
943 hosted or took part in a dinner with fellow alumni.
|
21,311 attended an event around the globe.
|
1,929 attended a reunion.
|
4,818 visited the UBC Welcome Centre.
|
15,721 followed us on social media.
|
1,173 attended Homecoming 2017.
|
35,798 took advantage of our benefits and services.
|
63,566 browsed our media library.
|
13,133 gave back by volunteering or donating.
