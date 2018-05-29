alumni UBC 100 in review

Thanks to our 325,000+ global alumni. We did it!

During our 100th year, from May 2017 – April 2018, we not only achieved our goal of 100,000 alumni connections, but far surpassed it, with over 160,000!

4,833 added themselves to the Global Alumni Map. 943 hosted or took part in a dinner with fellow alumni. 21,311 attended an event around the globe. 1,929 attended a reunion. 4,818 visited the UBC Welcome Centre. 15,721 followed us on social media. 1,173 attended Homecoming 2017. 35,798 took advantage of our benefits and services. 63,566 browsed our media library. 13,133 gave back by volunteering or donating.