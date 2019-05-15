Researchers at UBC, BC Children’s Hospital, BCIT, and BC Women’s Hospital & Health Centre have designed a therapeutic robot that simulates human skin‑to‑skin contact, helping reduce pain for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at BC Women’s. […]

The often embraced “cheat day” is a common theme in many diets, and the popular ketogenic diet is no exception. But new research from UBC’s Okanagan campus says that just one 75‑gram dose of glucose – the equivalent of a large bottle of soda or a plate of fries – while on a high fat, low carbohydrate diet can lead to damaged blood vessels. […]

Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, is diagnosed in more than 130,000 people globally every year. Now, work is being done on a tool to help in its early detection: a simple, compact laser probe that can distinguish between harmless moles and cancerous ones in a matter of seconds. […]

A team of UBC staff, leading earthquake faculty experts, and engineering consultants has produced a study examining how to protect lives, research programs, infrastructure and assets on the university’s Vancouver campus in the event of a catastrophic earthquake. […]

Honey from urban bees can tell us how clean a city is and help pinpoint the sources of environmental pollutants such as lead, UBC research has found. Scientists from UBC’s Pacific Centre for Isotopic and Geochemical Research (PCIGR) analyzed honey from urban beehives in six Metro Vancouver neighbourhoods. They tested for minuscule levels of lead, zinc, copper and other elements and carried out lead isotope analyses – akin to fingerprinting – to identify where the lead came from. […]

Researchers at UBC have created the first‑ever nanocomposite biomaterial heart valve developed to reduce or eliminate complications related to heart transplants. By using a newly developed technique, they were able to build a more durable valve that enables the heart to adapt faster and more seamlessly. […]