Changing My Mind

Margaret Trudeau is a Canadian icon, celebrated both for her role in the public eye and as a respected mental-health issues advocate. From becoming a prime minister’s wife at a young age, to the loss of both her son and her former husband, to living with bipolar disorder, Trudeau tirelessly shares her personal stories to remind others of the importance of nurturing the body, mind, and spirit.

Presented by the UBC Faculty of Education, in partnership with alumni UBC.

Recorded June 5, 2019, at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver in Vancouver, BC.