The Last Word, with…

Well-known individuals with a UBC connection answer the same set of questions.

Q: What are some of your UBC highlights?

A: Having breakfast with former UBC President Martha Piper, and being arrested for a crime I did not commit. The two are unconnected.

Q: Name the skill or talent you would most like to have.

A: The ability to make an onion volcano like a Teppanyaki chef

Q: Who was your childhood hero?

A: Jim Henson and Julie Andrews or, in an ideal world, their love child

Q: What would be the title of your biography?

A: Gongshow: life on the frozen water

Q: In which era would you most like to have lived, and why?

A: The Sixties, because it was such an era of change with the civil rights movements.

Q: If a genie granted you one wish, what would it be?

A: Abolish the patriarchy.