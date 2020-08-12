UBC History

Learn more about the people, traditions and events that have shaped UBC’s journey to the present.

I Prank, Therefore I Am

The inside scoop on UBC’s most infamous student prank

100 Years of Fashion at UBC

It hasn’t always been yoga wear and rain boots

Saving the Farm

John Young escorted a herd of prized cattle from Scotland to UBC

Dear Dr. Wesbrook: Letters from the Front

Students serving in WWI corresponded with UBC’s first president

CiTR: The little radio station that could

When UBC’s campus radio was born, broadcasting was a cutting-edge technology

Old Bill

The beloved UBC janitor who became a museum curator

Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please be aware that comments submitted through this form will appear publicly below this article. Comments may also be published in future print issues of Trek magazine.

Comments are moderated, and may take some time to appear.