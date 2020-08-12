UBC History

Learn more about the people, traditions and events that have shaped UBC’s journey to the present.
I Prank, Therefore I Am
The inside scoop on UBC’s most infamous student prank
100 Years of Fashion at UBC
It hasn’t always been yoga wear and rain boots
Saving the Farm
John Young escorted a herd of prized cattle from Scotland to UBC
Dear Dr. Wesbrook: Letters from the Front
Students serving in WWI corresponded with UBC’s first president
CiTR: The little radio station that could
When UBC’s campus radio was born, broadcasting was a cutting-edge technology
Old Bill
The beloved UBC janitor who became a museum curator
