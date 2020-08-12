UBC History

Learn more about the people, traditions and events that have shaped UBC’s journey to the present.

The inside scoop on UBC’s most infamous student prank

It hasn’t always been yoga wear and rain boots

John Young escorted a herd of prized cattle from Scotland to UBC

Students serving in WWI corresponded with UBC’s first president

When UBC’s campus radio was born, broadcasting was a cutting-edge technology

The beloved UBC janitor who became a museum curator